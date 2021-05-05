VANCOUVER -- Local police confirmed officers are aware of the sexual misconduct allegations made against a Vancouver Canucks player.

Over the weekend, the franchise announced right winger Jake Virtanen had been placed on leave over unconfirmed sexual misconduct claims.

The claims of sexual misconduct have not been proven in court.

On Tuesday, Vancouver police told CTV News Vancouver in an email that detectives had "made contact with the complainant after learning of the allegations in media coverage."

No further information will be released at this time, police said.

In a statement Saturday, the Canucks said the team is conducting its own investigation.

"Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously by us," the statement says.

Virtanen, 24, of Langley and Abbotsford, B.C., was drafted by the Canucks in 2014 when he was a teenager.