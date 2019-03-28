

CTV News Vancouver





Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left Vancouver's manager of transportation planning injured Thursday morning in the downtown core.

Dale Bracewell said he biking to work down West Georgia Street when he was struck by an "aggressive driver," who left him injured at the scene.

"I'm in the hospital right now," Bracewell tweeted Thursday morning. "I am still in shock that a driver did something like this."

The transportation manager later confirmed he suffered a fractured elbow that will require surgery, "all because a car driver chose to abuse their privilege (and) chose a harmful action rather than respect an equal driver."

According to Vancouver police, the cyclists was in the curb lane at the time of the accident. The driver apparently struck him while preparing to turn right onto Thurlow Street.

The impact of the collision caused Bracewell to "flip over his handlebars and fall to the ground."

Police said the driver left without checking on Bracewell's condition, and was last seen heading south on Thurlow.

Bracewell, who describes himself as a strong advocate for sustainable transportation, said he hopes the incident will serve as a reminder that "our roads are to be shared by all."

Authorities asked anyone with information on the hit-and-run to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-3321.