VANCOUVER -- After closing for cleaning because of a possible COVID-19 exposure, a Vancouver night club says it will reopen Thursday "as long as there are no further developments" concerning the virus.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued a warning Wednesday about the possible exposure to COVID-19 at Levels Nightclub on Seymour Street.

The risk of contracting the virus is believed to be relatively low and it’s unclear if the exposure is tied to an employee or patron.

Levels Nightclub closed down in March when the City of Vancouver ordered all restaurants and bars to stop dine in service.

It reopened in June with new health and safety measures in place.

The club’s Facebook page says physical distancing is strictly enforced and temperature checks are taken at the door.

Levels posted on Instagram Tuesday it would be closing for deep cleaning, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in downtown Vancouver, but did not specifically mention an exposure.

The post indicated that club goers would be welcomed back on Thursday, if there were no new developments, but had not provided an update Thursday morning.

Vancouver Coastal Health has seen a rise in public exposures to the virus in recent weeks.

Pierre’s Champagne Lounge, PumpJack Pub and West Oak Restaurant all have active public exposure warnings.

Nightclubs are not supposed to open until Phase 4 of the province’s reopening plan, but many are operating with the same rules as restaurants in order to stay in business.

B.C. saw 85 new cases and one new death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the largest single-day jump since April.

Health officials say the majority of cases are from young people in the Lower Mainland who have attended parties and other public events.