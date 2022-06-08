Vancouver mayor wants more Granville Street bars to stay open until 3 a.m. if he's re-elected
With Vancouver's municipal election just over four months away, the city's mayor is outlining some of his plans to support the local night-life industry if he's re-elected.
Kennedy Stewart said Wednesday there are three things he'd like to see implemented to "build a true 24-7 city" in Vancouver.
"Vancouver has one of the hottest economies in North America right now, and it's getting noticed," Stewart said in a news release.
"Whether it’s building a thriving patio culture, lifting archaic liquor capacity caps, and attracting events like the Invictus Games and the World Cup, Vancouver has come a long way over the last four years."
Vancouver's had a reputation over the years of being a "no-fun city." While many bars on Granville Street close at 3 a.m. on weekends, some close earlier. Restaurants with a food-primary licence are required to stop servicing liquor at 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Closing hours for liquor-primary establishments depend on their licence.
Stewart said he like to see "harmonizing" of bar closures along the Granville Strip so more stay open until 3 a.m. and also service expansion in other parts of Vancouver.
Stewart also said he wants the creation of "night time advocate office to transform our night-time economy into a centrepiece of our city's social fabric." He also wants more work done to attract conferences, conventions, music and entertainment by expanding the city's sport hosting office.
Nate Sabine from Blueprint, a Vancouver-based event-management company, said the creative sector has been forgotten "for far too long."
"It's fantastic that our industry - and the music, hospitality and culture that comes with it - is finally being recognized as the economic driver it is," Sabine said in a news release.
"As the world returns to visiting Vancouver, it will be the bars, nightclubs, restaurants and events that will be among the first to welcome them."
Stewart said he'd present these ideas in the 2023 city budget if he's re-elected. Vancouver's election is on Oct. 15.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Transport Canada to pause random testing at airports as pressure mounts to end remaining COVID measures
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
What is Bill C-21? A look at the proposed firearm legislation and its implications
What does Bill C-21 propose to do? From a handgun 'freeze' to 'red' and 'yellow' flag laws, CTVNews.ca explores the federal government's proposed firearm legislation.
Justin Bieber reveals 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Trump claims daughter Ivanka 'checked out' and wasn't looking at election results
A day after the House January 6 committee revealed previously unseen video of former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, saying she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election, the former president said she had "long since checked out."
New Canadian regulations would put warning on each cigarette, not just packaging
Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette.
112 cases of monkeypox in Canada, all of them among men: public health officer
Canada's chief public health officer said Friday there were 112 cases of monkeypox across Canada and all of those infected were male.
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Vancouver Island
-
'He's still alive': Missing Comox Valley man believed to be in Vancouver
The search for a 40-year-old man who went missing from the Comox Valley has extended into the Vancouver area.
-
Group proposes class-action lawsuit against B.C. old-growth logging blockaders
A group opposed to environmental blockades of roads and bridges in British Columbia says it may launch a class-action lawsuit against old-growth logging protesters who have vowed to ramp up disruptions of "critical infrastructure" next week.
-
Central Saanich school fight sends 1 to hospital
One person was taken to hospital Friday after a fight between students at a high school in Central Saanich, B.C.
Calgary
-
Calgary Police Service member charged with harassment for off-duty conduct
A Calgary police officer is facing charges in connection to an off-duty incident.
-
'No report of a missing child': RCMP continue investigation into possible abduction
Authorities in a town west of Calgary want to speak with the driver of a vehicle seen near a local park on Thursday afternoon but say there has been no report of a missing child in the community so far.
-
Alberta beef producers take issue with Health Canada's proposed new labelling requirement
Alberta's beef producers are concerned that a proposed regulation from Health Canada to change the labels on packages of ground beef may create doubt of their product's nutritional value.
Edmonton
-
Man charged in Chinatown killings dropped off near social services hub in Edmonton: RCMP
The RCMP have confirmed that officers from the Parkland detachment transported the man accused of murdering two men in Chinatown last month to Edmonton just days before the killings.
-
Graphic warning: Edmonton man charged in girl's death testifies
A man testified at his murder trial that he thought he was in an illusion or video game while he was stabbing a seven-year-old girl and her mother was trying to fight him off.
-
Alberta NDP declines to join UCP in demand that Canada suspend gas, carbon taxes
As Alberta gas prices continued to soar Friday to heights not seen in at least a decade, a UCP minister said the fuel tax pause is all but certain to continue and he's demanding the same from Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Justin Bieber reveals 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Calls mount for Ford government to recover public money from disgraced Ontario doctor
The door is locked at a doctor’s office in North Etobicoke after a crackdown by a provincial regulator found the physician faked some 42,000 procedures that Ontario’s public health-care system paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for.
-
Transport Canada to pause random testing at airports as pressure mounts to end remaining COVID measures
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
Montreal
-
Montreal police arrest 12 following alleged bullying, street gang activity at 2 high schools
Montreal police say they have arrested 12 people, including nine minors, in relation to unrelated cases of alleged gang activity and bullying at two high schools in the boroughs of Anjou and Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Montreal-area library holds firm on drag queen storytime event after 'disparaging' remarks
A Montreal-area library is holding firm to its decision to host a storytime event with local drag queen Barbada de Barbades, even after receiving criticism on social media.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg ambulance response times higher than targets: WFPS
Ambulance response times to life-threatening calls in Winnipeg are well above the target time.
-
Teen girl kicked in head, assaulted by group in school field: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenage girl was kicked in the head and assaulted by a group of people in a school field on Thursday night.
-
'Seemed like he was stalking us': Winnipeg man shares close encounter with coyote
A Winnipeg man is sharing his close encounter with a coyote on Thursday while he was walking his dog.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police lay dozens of charges in catalytic converter theft investigation
Nine people have been charged following a Saskatoon police investigation into catalytic converter thefts.
-
Saskatoon city custodian earned more than mayor, police chief and top managers last year
A City of Saskatoon custodian was the second-highest earner among municipal employees in 2021.
-
Moe returns from trip abroad to defend province's education funding
Premier Scott Moe returned to Saskatoon Friday from a two-day trip trip filled with more than 40 meetings in New York and Washington D.C., and he was defending his government’s level of funding to education in the province.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk sentenced to life in prison for two first-degree murder charges
A Regina man has been sentenced to life in prison for two first-degree murder charges, with eligibility of parole in 25 years.
-
Crown appeals acquittal of former doctor accused of sexual assault
The Crown is appealing the acquittal of a former Regina doctor who was accused of seven counts of sexual assault against five former patients.
-
Weapons charges laid after gun allegedly pointed from vehicle: Regina police
A Regina man is facing weapons charges following an incident on Thursday night, where a gun was reportedly pointed out the window of a vehicle.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man removes push bar from decommissioned police car after RCMP receive complaint
A Nova Scotia man has removed equipment, including a push bar, from his decommissioned police vehicle after the RCMP received a complaint about the car.
-
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting
The radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
-
Suspicious fire destroys historic New Brunswick lighthouse, RCMP investigating
The RCMP in New Brunswick is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a lighthouse in Cape Tormentine.
London
-
Child upgraded to 'serious condition' after fall from apartment window
A child remains in hospital in serious condition after falling from the window of an apartment building, according to police.
-
Arrest made after pepper spray incident
A boy was arrested after a group of young people were pepper sprayed Friday afternoon near Saunders Secondary School
-
Extortion and arson charges laid after incidents at North London home
A string of incidents at a London home has led to charges for two people, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
$67 contest burger turning heads on Manitoulin Island
A new burger joint on Manitoulin Island is turning some heads with its enormous contest burger, the #MWTF burger, (Manitoulin What the F#&%).
-
OPP celebrates northern Ontario heroes
Six-year-old Jackson True had the largest grin on his face after he was honoured Friday at an OPP awards ceremony in North Bay for saving his family from their house fire last year.
-
Grieving Sudbury mother frustrated by ongoing graveside thefts
After having several things stolen from her late son's gravesite, a Sudbury area mother is determined to help stop the thefts at a local cemetery.
Kitchener
-
Ontario gas prices expected to set new record this weekend
Gas prices are once again on the cusp of hitting a new all-time high in Ontario, with the current record of 214.9 cents per litre expected to be eclipsed this weekend.
-
Métis artist hopes to spark conversation with yarn installations across Waterloo region
An Indigenous artist is using her work to spark dialogue in communities across the country, including in Waterloo region.
-
Local nurse frantically searching for lost dog
An Elora woman is on a desperate mission to find her dog who went missing at a park in Quebec.