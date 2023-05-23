Vancouver liquor store hosting sale of $228K bottle of Scotch

This photo shows The Maccallan The Reach a very rare and very expensive bottle of whisky. (Image credit: themacallan.com) This photo shows The Maccallan The Reach a very rare and very expensive bottle of whisky. (Image credit: themacallan.com)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener