A new task force is gathering expert recommendations that the City of Vancouver hopes could help save lives during the ongoing overdose epidemic.

The Opioid Emergency Task Force launched Tuesday, and is collecting recommendations from Community Action Team members, Indigenous leaders, health providers, first responders and more on how city resources can be used to slow the death toll.

A recent update on the crisis shows a staggering 297 people overdosed and died in Vancouver between Jan. 1 and Nov. 4 alone.

“More than 30 people every month are dying," Mayor Kennedy Stewart said Tuesday in a statement. "These are our friends and neighbours and we must take action immediately.”

The task force, which was approved by city councillors on Nov. 14, is expected to submit a final report next month.

Stewart will be presenting the recommendations on Dec. 18 and implementing quick-start actions that are within the city's authority, according to his office.