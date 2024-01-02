VANCOUVER
    • Vancouver Island pair arrested for identity theft, fraud, possession of stolen property

    Mounties on Vancouver Island arrested two people suspected of identity theft, fraud and possession of stolen property outside a casino on New Year's Eve.

    Officers with the West Shore RCMP responded to a report about a suspicious vehicle parked at Elements Casino in View Royal.

    Police say a man and a woman were sitting in the white Ford F150. When confronted by officers, the pair allegedly provided false identification before they were arrested for obstruction of a police officer possession of stolen property and fraud.

    Police say the man was also arrested for possession of forged documents.

    A search of the pickup truck revealed power tools and electronics that were fraudulently obtained using stolen credit cards, the West Shore RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

    "Police also recovered a combination of several stolen chequebooks, stolen identification cards, and stolen personal financial statements from over two dozen victims," said West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

    "We have already started contacting the victims in relation to this investigation, many of whom had previously reported their wallets as stolen."

    The 48-year-old man and the 28-year-old woman were held in police custody pending a scheduled court appearance Tuesday.

