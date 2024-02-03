Vancouver Island pair arrested for alleged drug trafficking

Mounties in Sooke say they arrested two people after a member of the public alerted them to suspected drug trafficking in the community earlier this week.

The Sooke RCMP received a tip on Thursday about “possible drug activity” in a parking lot in the 6700 block of West Coast Road, the detachment said in a Friday news release.

Police said they found two suspects—a man and a woman—in the area who matched the description provided by the tipster.

A subsequent search revealed the pair possessed about two pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 80 suspected Dilaudid pills and a small bag of suspected cocaine.

The 58-year-old man from Esquimalt and 48-year-old woman of no fixed address were arrested and released pending a later court date, according to police.

“The prompt arrests of those individuals were possible due to the watchful eye of a concerned citizen,” said Staff Sgt. Greg Willcocks, in the release.

“The Sooke detachment will continue to target drug traffickers and prolific offenders in our community,” he continued.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.