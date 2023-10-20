Vancouver Island landfill ordered to remove and destroy 'triggering' Halloween sign

Staff at a Vancouver Island landfill have been ordered to remove and destroy a Halloween decoration amid complaints that it is cruel and distasteful, particularly towards Indigenous women.

The sign, which jokingly displayed "Halloween special" prices for disposing of bodies, has decorated the entrance to the West Coast Landfill near Tofino for years.

"Bodies buried: $5," the sign reads. "Really deep: $10."

Similar signs have graced landfills and residential front yards ahead of Halloween for decades.

But the dark joke no longer lands in light of the discovery of human remains in a Manitoba landfill last year, and the belief that other Indigenous women were similarly murdered and discarded near Winnipeg.

"We recognize the wording on the sign is not appropriate given the sensitivity of the tragic events in Manitoba," said Daniel Sailland, chief administrative officer of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, which owns the landfill.

"Regional district staff instructed the landfill operator to immediately remove the sign and to destroy it, so as to ensure a similar error does not occur again," Sailland added.

"We apologize for this oversight. We are acutely aware that this may have been triggering for some individuals and regret that it was not removed from our Halloween decorations earlier."

Ken Watts, chief councillor for the nearby Tseshaht First Nation, said he believes the owners and the contracted operators of the landfill meant no disrespect when they hung the sign earlier this month.

"We are happy immediate action was taken, but our thoughts and prayers (go) to any individuals who were triggered by this incident," Watts said, acknowledging the sign has been displayed at the dump in previous years without complaint.