Vancouver hotel apologizes after staff denied Indigenous guest washroom access

The Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Vancouver is seen on Friday, March 10, 2023. The Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Vancouver is seen on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener