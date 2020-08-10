VANCOUVER -- A man found with an unconscious woman back in June has now been charged in her death, police say.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Karlee May Dixon was found by Surrey RCMP inside a home on June 2.

Mounties had been called to the home, near 138 Street and 108 Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. for reports that the 40-year-old woman was unconscious.

Dixon was taken to hospital with injuries considered to be serious, IHIT said Monday. She died later that day.

Officials say a 47-year-old man was found with Dixon when police arrived at the home.

That man was questioned about the death, they say.

IHIT has not provided further details on what is alleged to have happened, but say that man, Duncan Ryan McCabe, has since been arrested. He's charged with manslaughter.