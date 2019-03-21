The Vancouver Giants are putting all their regular season accomplishments behind them as they get set for their opening round playoff tilt against the Seattle Thunderbirds in Langley.

The team finished with an impressive 48-15-3-2 record, good enough for top spot in the Western Conference. But other than earning home ice advantage, players say the achievement doesn’t mean much once playoffs start.

"If you don't come ready to play, you'll get popped," Giants captain Jared Dmytriw told CTV News. "Any team in this league can win on any given night especially in the playoffs."

In Seattle, the Giants are facing a team that clawed their way into the postseason, despite being sellers at the WHL trade deadline.

The T-Birds have three returning players from their 2017 WHL Championship win and were able to split this year’s season series with the Giants 2-2, with the road team winning each game.

"They're a big physical team, they compete hard and work hard, and are probably one of the hardest working team in the league," said defenceman Bowen Byram. "So our focus is matching that complete work level and hopefully we can come out on top."

Giants head coach Michael Dyck agrees.

"We need to have a next shift mentality, not even a next game mentality, a next shift mentality. And in doing so we hope to eradicate the highs and lows you see in the playoffs."

It’s been an impressive year for the Giants, after missing the postseason for three of the last four seasons.

Last year, the team lost out in the first round to the Victoria Royals, and haven’t made it to a WHL Championship or Memorial Cup final since 2007. The players are hoping this year will be different.

"There's guys going home in the league right now so it feels weird. It doesn't seem like we're done at all," Byram said. "Everyone is on board -- everyone wants to win so hopefully we're going home late may."