Vancouver gas price predicted to fall ahead of the weekend

Drivers may be able to save a bit of cash if they wait for Friday to fuel up, according to a prediction for Vancouver.

Tracking and forecast site Gas Wizard says drivers have been paying between 195.9 cents per litre and 198.9 all week in the area.

But according to the site, those fueling up with regular may save six cents if they can wait a day.

Thursday's prediction for Friday is that the average price at the pumps will be 190.9 – still high, but several cents lower than its been for the last 10 days.

Those who buy premium should expect to save about the same amount per litre, according to Gas Wizard, but the site suggests the price of diesel won't change from 231.9.

Of the cities tracked, which excludes those in Canada's territories, Vancouver is by far the most expensive city when it comes to gas prices, with the exception of Victoria where drivers are only paying about two cents less, on average.

Looking at other major cities, Gas Wizard puts Toronto gas prices at 154.9 cents per litre, while in Montreal, it costs about 172.9.

In Kamloops and Kelowna, stations are expected to charge an average of 175.9 cents a litre on Friday.

Winnipeg and St. John's aren't expected to see any changes to the prices of 167.9 and 185.9, while drivers in Thunder Bay, Ont., will see an increase of six cents, up to 165.9.

The site predicts that most cities will see prices of regular and premium gas go down on Friday, while the price of diesel is going up across the country.