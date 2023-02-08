Vancouver food bank partners with 24 new programs as record 15K people seek support monthly

Larwill Place, a temporary modular housing initiative at 610 and 620 Cambie Street, is one of 34 new community agency partners joining the Greater Vancouver Food Bank's program in 2023 as of February. (GVFB) Larwill Place, a temporary modular housing initiative at 610 and 620 Cambie Street, is one of 34 new community agency partners joining the Greater Vancouver Food Bank's program in 2023 as of February. (GVFB)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94

Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of 'Walk on By,' 'Do You Know the Way to San Jose' and dozens of other hits, has died at 94. Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.

U.S. says China's balloon could collect intelligence signals

China's balloon shot down by the U.S. was equipped to collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial spy program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration said Thursday, citing imagery from American U-2 spy planes.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener