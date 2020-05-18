VANCOUVER -- Christmas is still seven months away, but that hasn’t stopped Vancouver Firefighter Charities from spending tens of thousands of dollars on children’s toys for their annual "Toys for Kids" campaign.

Normally, the organization would shop for their holiday toy drive much closer to December, but this year, they decided the COVID-19 pandemic was a perfect time to spread some Christmas cheer.

"We intend to spend a total of $65,000 over the next several weeks on toys…and we want to support local businesses,” said Vancouver Firefighter Charities executive director James Docherty.

The first round of purchases saw off-duty firefighters filling up a van with $45,000 worth of toys bought at Vancouver’s Dilly Dally Kids and Granville Island Toy Company.

"We know these businesses have been in Vancouver for a long time. They’ve given back to the community… so that’s the plan, to keep them going, to keep their businesses thriving," Docherty added.

The toys will be stored until December, when they will be donated and delivered.

Since 2016, the program has donated more than $350,000 worth of toys for families in need in Vancouver.