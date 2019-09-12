

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver firefighters commemorated the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States by sharing an image of a Vancouver Fire T-shirt that was pulled from the rubble days after the World Trade Center crumbled to the ground.

Marking the 18th anniversary of the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, the union representing Vancouver fire crews posted a photo on Twitter showing a local firefighter T-shirt found amongst the rubble at Ground Zero.

"It was likely worn by one of the 343 fallen (New York City Fire Department) members," the post said. "This shirt represents how connected and united the firefighter family really is."

This @IAFF18 post highlights the incredible connection between @VanFireRescue @IAFF18 & @FDNY.



Seeing the actual shirt brings tears to my eyes.



After 9/11 #VFRS members travelled all the way to New York attending funerals, cooking meals & maintaining stations.#Remembering911 https://t.co/d297vP0sL8 — Fire Chief Darrell Reid (@FireChiefReid) September 12, 2019

On the morning of Sept. 11, four planes were commandeered by al Qaeda hijackers and slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. On that day, emergency crews from around the world responded, including Vancouver Fire Rescue members who travelled to New York to lend a hand.

Chief Darrell Reid also posted on social media, highlighting that "incredible connection" between Vancouver fire crews and those in New York.

"Seeing the actual shirt brings tears to my eyes," he wrote. "After 9/11 (Vancouver Fire Rescue Service) members travelled all the way to New York attending funerals, cooking meals and maintaining stations."

The shirt has since been framed and hangs in the union office.