Vancouver councillors vote unanimously to review future of city’s 'view cones'
Vancouver’s skyline could look much different in the future, as councillors agree to review the future of the city’s “view cones.”
A motion passed unanimously Wednesday night to review the building development policy that was put in place in 1989. It preserves the mountain and ocean views of 26 locations across the city by limiting the size of some buildings.
Councillors have agreed to direct city staff to review the view cones guidelines to determine the amount of additional housing, job space and public benefits that would result if some view cones were eliminated.
One amendment made during the meeting was to make sure the policy review would include how the changes could benefit creating affordable housing.
“I don’t believe this was the intent of the original motion, certainty a lot of the correspondence suggested this was about building million-dollar views for condos, and I think that we all recognize that this is an opportunity not to just deliver on million-dollar condo views but also on rental housing and affordable housing for Vancouver,” Coun. Pete Fry said during Wednesday’s meeting.
Another modification noted in the motion’s wording was to look at how the policy changes could help Vancouver’s struggling hotel industry.
“We do need 20,000 hotel rooms by 2050, and that’s a massive shortage that we’re grappling with, and we do have FIFA coming up in 2026 and right now Vancouver’s room rates reached an unprecedented level of almost $400 per night,” Coun. Peter Meiszner said, explaining why he presented the amendment.
This isn’t the first time the view corridors are re-examined. A comprehensive report was presented to city council in 2010 recommending some changes, but it was shot down.
But that was before the housing crisis, and Meiszner told CTV News before the motion was passed, he believed this council was ready to make changes.
“This is not about making sweeping changes to the big panoramic view points around Vancouver like Queen Elizabeth Park, which everybody values and loves. This is just targeting those lower priority view cones, many of which people may not even know about,” he told CTV News last week.
