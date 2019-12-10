VANCOUVER -- Vancouver city councillors are sending budget 2020 back to the drawing board, following several rounds of questions to city staff, going line by line with the finest-tooth comb.

They want staff to report back with options for a leaner, cheaper budget as soon as possible.

The motion was introduced by Coun. Lisa Dominato, and seeks options for budgets with 5, 6 and 7 per cent property tax increases. The original budget called for 8.2 per cent.

“I have outrageous concerns about the current budget,” said Coun. Rebecca Bligh in supporting the amendment.

The motion calls for cost saving options while ensuring essential city services are preserved.

This is a developing story.