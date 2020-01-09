VANCOUVER -- A sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department who entered into a relationship with a vulnerable subordinate engaged in "discreditable conduct" and should be fired, according to the findings of a disciplinary investigation.

Sgt. David Van Patten became romantically involved with Const. Nicole Chan while she was on stress leave from the department back in 2017. The 30-year-old constable took her own life in January 2019 amid an ongoing battle with mental health and depression.

The relationship eventually prompted an external Police Act investigation, which was carried out by the New Westminster Police Department and overseen by Chief Const. Dave Jones of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

This week, Chan's family was informed that the disciplinary investigation was complete, and that Van Patten was found to have committed three acts of discreditable conduct.

"Chief Officer Jones imposed penalties which included an order that Sergeant Van Patten be dismissed from the Vancouver Police Department," the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner said in a news release Thursday.

Another of Chan's superior officers, Sgt. Greg McCullough, also entered into a relationship with the younger and more junior constable, and was previously found to have engaged in discreditable conduct.

An email obtained by CTV News last year revealed McCullough was given a 15-day suspension for "failing to disclose to his managers a relationship with Nicole" and for "entering into a relationship with Nicole knowing she was in a vulnerable state mentally and emotionally."

The sergeant has since retired from the force.

Chan reported both relationships to the Vancouver Police Department about a year before her death, which initially prompted an internal investigation. Her family has told CTV News as the months went on, she doubted anything would come of the matter.

"I think she always had in the back of her mind justice wouldn't be served – they'd just get a slap on the wrist, and that was a huge thing weighing on her," the deceased's sister Jenn Chan said last year. "She felt hopeless about the whole situation."

In April 2018, the VPD forwarded the information it gathered on Van Patten to the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner, which ordered the external Police Act investigation from the NWPD.

After determining the allegations appeared to be substantiated, Chief Jones ordered a disciplinary proceeding in December 2018. The proceeding was supposed to begin in February 2019, but was pushed back for further investigation.

Now that Jones has made his recommendations, Sgt. Van Patten has the right to request a public hearing on the matter within 20 days.

If he decides to go down that road, a retired judge will be brought in to review the evidence, hear witness testimony and decide on the sergeant's fate.