VANCOUVER - Police are searching for a suspect after someone vandalized a marked cruiser in downtown Vancouver earlier this week.

In a message posted on Twitter, the department said it was looking for witnesses after the patrol car was damaged on Monday. Officers have not said exactly what the person did to the car.

The car had been parked on Dunlevy Avenue shortly after midnight, the Vancouver Police Department said.

The VPD posted a video of the incident, in which a person can be seen crossing the street to reach the vehicle.

As they walk toward the car, their arm goes up in a punching or throwing motion, but is quickly brought down again before they reach the vehicle. The person then crouches near the front, driver's side tire.

He or she then stands up and runs out of frame.

Another camera captured the person running across a crosswalk.

No description has been provided of the suspect, but officers said they were seen running toward Oppenheimer Park following the incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the VPD at 604-717-3321.