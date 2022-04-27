Vancouver city council debates adding more surveillance cameras to city streets

Vancouver city council is expected to vote on a controversial motion Wednesday that would bring more surveillance cameras to public spaces.

The city appears to have been plagued by a spike of random attacks in recent months, but critics argue the idea raises privacy concerns.

The motion was brought forward by Coun. Melissa De Genova Tuesday, but was referred to the following day so council could hear from speakers.

De Genova argues that CCTV cameras have been used successfully in other jurisdictions to deter crime and catch suspects.

"Hundreds of times per day the average person is caught on video surveillance somehow and some way and one more time that we make sure to deter violent crime with the right checks and balances, I don't think is out of line,” said De Genova in her pitch to council.

The Vancouver Police Department has said it’s seen a spike in random violent attacks in recent months, many of which were captured on cameras owned and operated by private businesses. This footage helped to lead to arrests in multiple cases.

Police have previously used mobile security units when crime has plagued a certain area, but the city currently only uses surveillance cameras during planned events or to assist first responders during emergencies.

De Genova says more cameras would save police time and resources.

However, councillors have concerns about privacy.

“What do you say to the criticism that this is just leading to big brother is watching you, and this is another invasion of privacy?" questioned Coun. Colleen Hardwick.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart also expressed concern about the price tag.

"This could cost tens of millions if not hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Stewart.

The question of jurisdiction was also a concern.

"Do you feel that police decisions are best made by police or by council?" asked Coun. Pete Fry during Tuesday’s meeting.

If approved, city staff will work with VPD to locate areas where these cameras would be useful and will meet with the privacy commissioner to address any concerns.

