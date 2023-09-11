Vancouver Canucks name defenceman Quinn Hughes as captain

Quinn Hughes has been named the new captain of the Vancouver Canucks, becoming the franchise's first defenceman to wear the "C" in decades.

The last rearguard to hold the honour was Doug Lidster, who was part of a three-player rotation in the 1990-91 season, according to the team.

Hughes previously served as alternative captain last season alongside Elias Pettersson, J.t. Miller and Oliver Elkman-Larsson.

"It means a great deal to me to be named captain of the Canucks," the 23-year-old said in a statement.

"It has been a pleasure and treat to play for this franchise and to be the captain is something that is incredibly special and something that I couldn’t ever imagine would happen."

The last Canucks defenceman to serve as full-time captain was Kevin McCarthy, who held the role from 1979 to 1982.

Hughes grew up in Toronto before joining Vancouver in 2018, and has made a significant impression over his five seasons with the franchise – becoming the fastest defenceman in NHL history to rack up 200 assists.

He also set the single-season Canucks records for points and assists by a blue-liner last year.

Heading into the new season, Hughes said players are "hungry" and ready to prove themselves.

"We are really competitive, want to have a good season and be respected as a team," he added. "We just have to keep pushing each other."

The defenceman marks the 15th captain in the franchise's history.