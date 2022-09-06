Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes 'great pride' in new deal
J.T. Miller says his new contact could free him up to play more consistent hockey for the Vancouver Canucks.
The 29-year-old forward spoke to media on Tuesday after signing a seven-year, US$56-million deal with the Canucks on Friday.
Miller said he takes great pride in the contract and wants to win with the current group of players in Vancouver.
Miller led the team in scoring with 99 points (32 goals, 67 assists) last season and was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.
Drafted 15th overall by the New York Rangers in 2011, the six-foot-one, 218-pound native of East Palestine, Ohio, has split 11 seasons between the Rangers, Lightning and Canucks, amassing 454 points (169 goals, 285 assists) across 637 regular-season games.
The new contract came a day after Miller's wife, Natalie, gave birth to their son, Owen, the couple's third child.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2022.
