

The Canadian Press





The City of Vancouver is boasting that cycling numbers have continued to grow, with July breaking records on five major bike routes across the city.

Mayor Gregor Robertson says the city has made big improvements to its network of bike lanes and other cycling infrastructure and it's great to see more people are choosing to bike than ever before.

Robertson says the numbers are proof that if cities provide safe and comfortable cycling options for all ages and abilities, people will choose biking as an affordable, sustainable and active way to get around.

The city says its Mobi bike share service has also seen a record number of rides this summer, including more than 110,000 rides in July.