Her name is Tazlena, and she's already captured the hearts of Vancouver Aquarium marine mammal trainers.

The abandoned sea otter pup was found as a newborn by Alaskan fishermen in April.

"Tazlena actually had her umbilical cord still attached, so they think she was very, very youn – less than a day old – when she was found. And those fishermen were given the OK to transport her to the Alaska Sealife Center," said aquarium marine mammal trainer Rachel Nelson.

"Because of the amount of hands-on human care she needed during that rehabilitation, the government decided she was a non-releaseable animal. She doesn't have that fear of people anymore."

After five months in Alaska, Tazlena was flown to Vancouver on Friday, and her new home at the Vancouver Aquarium.

"Right now Taz is by herself," said Nelson. "We want to make sure she's settled into her new habitat. It was a really big change for her coming from Alaska."

Over the next few weeks she'll slowly be introduced to the aquarium's other six rescued sea otters, most of whom are also from Alaska.

The aquarium's sea otter program is a bigger focus now, since the ban on cetaceans in captivity.

"We've always had such great visitor feedback from our sea otters, and it's going to be even more so I think with Tazlena. People get very attached with new sea otter pups coming through," said Miller.

"So I think people will really enjoy seeing Tazlena grow."