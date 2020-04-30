Vancouver airport offering voluntary layoffs, to be followed by layoffs, due to COVID-19
Published Thursday, April 30, 2020 10:59AM PDT
YVR is seen from CTV's Chopper 9 on Monday, June 4, 2018. (Pete Cline / CTV Vancouver)
VANCOUVER -- Vancouver's airport authority has started offering voluntary layoffs to its staff -- due to the ongoing economic impact of COVID-19.
The Vancouver Airport Authority employs roughly 500 people and is separate from airport workforce.
An airport spokesman said voluntary layoffs will be followed by layoffs.
The airport authority did not comment on how many workers would be affected.