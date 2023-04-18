Vancouver 4-20 events promise music, vendors, protest, and 'world's biggest joint'
Two different groups are planning cannabis-infused celebrations in Vancouver parks this April 20, each promising free music, guest speakers, vendors and other attractions.
The event planned for Thornton Park on Main Street outside Pacific Central Station bills itself as Vancouver's "official" 4-20 gathering, and appears to have the blessing of the 420 Vancouver Event Society, the longtime organizers of cannabis protest events in the city.
The society says on its website that it is not involved in organizing "a protest rally or farmer's market" this year, but that "another group" will be leading the Thornton Park event, which runs from noon to 8 p.m.
A poster for the event lists longtime Vancouver drug policy activist Dana Larsen as a featured speaker and invites participants to "come see the world's biggest joint," which Larsen says on Twitter will weigh 65 pounds.
Elsewhere, a group called World Cannabis Events is hosting what it claims will be "the largest 4-20" event in the city at Sunset Beach from noon to 10 p.m.
A post on the organization's Facebook page Tuesday indicated that 80 per cent of vendor stalls had been claimed.
The group's website advertises booth space starting at $400.
Neither 4-20 event has received a permit from the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, which told CTV News on Tuesday that it "has not had contact with the organizers of the Thornton activation and cannot confirm any unsanctioned event details."
A park board spokesperson said in an email that the board is aware of the Sunset Beach event.
"The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation has not permitted this event as organizers have failed to meet the special events permitting terms and conditions, including but not limited to: liability insurance, permit fees, adequate ground protection and safety/traffic management plans," the spokesperson said, adding that the board respects residents' right to protest.
The board will be closing nearby facilities – including the Vancouver Aquatics Centre and the Sunset Beach washrooms, concession and parking lot – throughout the day Thursday "out of an abundance of caution," the spokesperson said.
"Park Rangers, the Vancouver Police Department and City Protective Services will be present on site throughout the day to support public safety."
