With Halloween just around the corner, authorities in Vancouver are reminding residents of the steep penalties associated with breaking the city's fireworks rules.

"It's up to you to learn and educate yourself about what's legal and what's not," Vancouver police Const. Jason Doucette told reporters Friday. "It's a real safety hazard out there."

Members of the Vancouver Police Department and Fire and Rescue Services will be out in numbers to make sure those using pyrotechnics are following the rules.

In Vancouver, you must be at least 19 and need a permit from the city to buy, possess and use fireworks.

Those found running afoul of those rules could have their fireworks confiscated by authorities and face a $500 fine.

Fire Capt. Jonathan Gormick also urged those who will be setting of fireworks on Halloween to do so away from structures and vegetation and read all the instructions that come with the products. Wearing the appropriate safety equipment is also essential, he said.

This year, firefighters have been "working closely with retailers this year to ensure they're checking for permits and proof of age and only selling authorized products," Gormick added.

According to the Canadian National Fireworks Association, storage is also an important consideration.

"For adults purchasing fireworks, please make sure to keep them in a clean, dry, safe area away from children," said executive director Melanie Sutherland, "and then when you're ready to do your show, please do it yourself and let the people under 19 enjoy it from afar."

The tips and warnings come as the city faces questions about why it doesn’t simply ban the use of fireworks as several other communities in the province have already done.

In Surrey, selling and discharging fireworks became illegal in 2005, a move credited for the dramatic decrease in fireworks-related injuries, damages and vandalism.

For years, the BC SPCA has been calling on the City of Vancouver to implement a similar policy, citing the dangers fireworks pose to animals and their owners.

Back in 2016, a senior dog named Maggie was killed by a SkyTrain after she was spooked by fireworks set off near the off-leash area of Trout Lake Park and ran off.

PETA has since called for similar action. A Change.org petition calling for a ban on pyrotechnics has also garnered more than 2,500 signatures.

Officials in the city, however, are adamant that a strong permitting system is the better way forward.

"We firmly believe and the evidence points to the permitting system being successful in decreasing the amount of dollar loss, property loss and fireworks-related incidents," Gormick said.

"The use of fireworks is so culturally ingrained in Vancouver that the city feels that banning it would just drive the sale underground and push those wishing to obtain fireworks to illegal sources such as such as Craigslist and other online sources."

According to the city's rules, fireworks can only be Oct. 31. Anyone who hears pyrotechnics being used on another day or is concerned they are being used unsafely should call police, Doucette said.

Fireworks permits and additional information about their use are available on the city's website. (LINK)