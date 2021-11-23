Update coming on B.C. flooding situation, new evacuation order issued in Abbotsford

Vancouver -

The mayor of a B.C. city and provincial officials are expected to provide updates Tuesday on the local flooding situation.

Part of the evacuation order in Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie was downgraded to an alert Monday, as water levels continue to recede.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the updates with officials LIVE @ 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

As a result, some residents of Sumas Prairie, north of Highway 1 between Sumas Way and Whatcom Road were allowed to return home.

“Please be aware that you may be evacuated again if the situation escalates,” tweeted the City of Abbotsford.

However, late Monday afternoon, evacuation orders for two properties and alerts for three were issued in the Zurich Drive area.

The mayor says repairs on the Sumas River dike are going well, but there’s still much work to do.

“We need water levels to abate to continue much of this work as there’s still a big lake out there,” said Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun, who is speaking at 2 p.m.

The City of Abbotsford and Canada Task Force 1 Search and Rescue personnel have been conducting rapid damage assessments to affected properties as the water recedes, but it warns not all structures in the rescinded area are safe to occupy.

“The rapid damage assessments that have been completed on structures in the area are not comprehensive inspections and only apparent structural or safety hazards are noted," a message on the city's website says.

"Individuals should conduct a comprehensive inspection before entering structures in order to reveal hazards not noted in the rapid damage assessment."

Residents in areas where evacuation orders have been rescinded are being told to look for a coloured tag on their buildings:

Green placard: Re-entry permitted, at your discretion, if the building is not located within an evacuation order area.

Yellow placard: Access is restricted subject to varying conditions. Further information is provided on the placard.

Red placard: Do not enter the building unless authorization has been granted by the appropriate authorities.

The City of Abbotsford Emergency Operations Centre has launched a call centre to assist residents with questions and concerns and their next steps forward.

Those with general inquiries are asked to call 604-864-5688.

For building assessments inquiries the phone number is 604-504-4049.

Clean-up kits are available for all affected residents at the TRADEX Reception Centre.