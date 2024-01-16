VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Up to 20 cm of snow in forecast for B.C.'s South Coast

    A city worker shovels snow at Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Areas in and surrounding Vancouver received the first snow of the season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns A city worker shovels snow at Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Areas in and surrounding Vancouver received the first snow of the season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
    Share

    Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

    A snowfall warning is in effect for the region and the forecast calls for between 10 and 20 centimetres of accumulation.

    A Pacific low pressure system is expected to bring widespread snow to the south coast tonight into Wednesday," the weather agency says.

    "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

    Freezing rain is possible in southern sections of the region near the U.S. border, the warning adds.

    On Vancouver Island, the weather service says 10 centimetres of snow is expected.

    In the Fraser Valley, a winter storm warning is in effect for Chilliwack and Hope where between 20 and 25 centimetres of snow are expected along with " blowing snow in strong northeast or east winds," ECCC says.

    The Ministry of Transportation said Monday that crews will be out in "full force" salting and brining the roads, but that the winter weather could prompt sudden closures of roads and bridges "in the interest of public safety."

    The province is also urging people to "avoid travel by vehicle" if possible and to ensure their vehicles are properly prepared if driving is necessary.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Our universities are the light of the world. Stop selling them short

    Immigration Minister Marc Miller was candid in assessing the current situation for foreign students in Canada, calling it "out of control" and "disconcerting," writes Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. But the former NDP leader adds Miller must now prescribe the right cure for our ailing universities without killing the patient.

    What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

    As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News