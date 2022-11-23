'Unprecedented': B.C. Human Rights Tribunal awards Indigenous mom $150K in discrimination case
An Indigenous mother whose children were wrongfully taken from her and placed in care has been awarded $150,000 in damages in a decision described as "unprecedented" by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.
The tribunal found the apprehension of the woman's children and the subsequent limits on her access to them – which included months-long periods of no contact whatsoever -- was discriminatory, rooted in stereotypes about and prejudice against her as an Indigenous mom who had experienced mental health issues.
"This is an unprecedented complaint. It exposes systemic forces of discrimination and their profound impacts on an Indigenous mother. It is a complaint that warrants an award at the highest end of human rights damages "tribunal member Devin Cousineau wrote.
"The discrimination in this case is the effect of a wider web of laws, policies, and practices which interact to create a system stacked against Indigenous families, especially single mothers living in poverty, with disabilities, and with children with disabilities."
'WHAT MANY INDIGENOUS PARENTS FACE'
The woman, identified by the initials R.R. filed her first complaint against Vancouver Aboriginal Family and Social Services Society in 2017 while her four children were still in the child protection agency's custody. The 155-page decision in her case was released Wednesday detailing what the tribunal heard during a hearing that spanned 21 days over 17 months.
Lawyer Aleem Bharmal, with the Community Legal Assistance Society, served as R.R.'s co-counsel and notes the amount awarded to R.R. for the injury to her dignity is the second-highest ever seen in the province.
"I don't think anyone reading the facts could come away without recognizing the absolute bias and stark double standard our client was treated with," he told CTV News.
"The decision highlights what many Indigenous parents face in the current child welfare system, this system that has evolved from the residential school system."
As the tribunal decision notes note, 66 per cent of children in care in British Columbia are Indigenous, even though Indigenous children make up only 10 per cent of the province's child population.
In R.R.'s case, the tribunal found "VACFSS did not have a reasonable basis to conclude that R.R.’s children were in need of protection."
HISTORY WITH CHILD PROTECTION AGENCIES
R.R. is an intergenerational survivor of residential school. Her first interaction with the child welfare system came when she herself was only five years old. In 2003, when R.R. was 20, she gave birth to her first child. Child protection workers were called six days later.
"The social worker talked to R.R.’s doctor who said he had 'no concerns.' Nevertheless, this began RR’s interactions with the child welfare system as a parent," the decision reads.
When the baby was only five months old he died in his sleep of multiple viral infections, the decision says. Bharmal says the way R.R. was treated in the immediate aftermath of this tragedy foreshadowed the way she would be treated by child protection authorities in the future.
"The very first reaction of the social worker was to suspect her of drinking and smothering her baby," he said, adding that a coroner's report found the baby was well nourished and had died of natural causes.
This unfounded suspicion that R.R. abused alcohol and was responsible for her bay's death, Bharmal said, would crop up in social workers' reports for years to come and shape the way she was treated by child protection authorities. Her sobriety would be questioned without merit and the idea that she was a danger to her children would persist.
"This is what indigenous families face in today's society – in the health-care system and in the child welfare system," Bharmal said.
CHILDREN APPREHENDED
In 2016, R.R. had four children – a teenager, two "middle children" who were primary school-aged, and an infant. When they were removed from her care she was still breastfeeding the youngest. The tribunal notes they were placed in three separate homes, with only the two middle children remaining together and within the city of Vancouver where R.R. lived. She was only allowed to see her children for eight hours on Saturday, eight hours on Sunday, and two hours at Tuesday night Powwows.
All her time with them was supervised.
Bharmal says another example of the discrimination his client experienced can be seen in the way VCAFSS interpreted reports of the supervised visits that R.R. had with her children.
"They wrote glowing reports about the mother and the connection she had with her children, how loving she was. Yet those were picked apart," he told CTV News, saying one example found that taking the children to the grocery store was not a sufficiently "child-centred" activity.
"That's the type of hypercritical lens they were putting her through, micromanaging her. At the same time, these kids were coming to various serious harm in foster care."
HARM IN FOSTER CARE
Bharmal points to two specific instances of this harm, each concerning the middle children.
In 2017, R.R.'s eight-year-old daughter attempted suicide.
"She told her foster parent and doctor that she thought it would bring her back to her mother faster," the tribunal's decision says.
Despite this, Cousineau noted that the suicide attempt was used to justify the child's continued placement in foster care – even though it occurred nine months after the child's removal.
"VACFSS interpreted the incident as evidence that (the child) was not safe with R.R. I am not satisfied that (the child's elf-harm is evidence that she was emotionally harmed by RR rather than her situation of being in government care, without mental health supports," Cousineau wrote.
The second incident of harm concerned the other middle child, a six-year-old girl. The tribunal's decision says that R.R. was told by her daughter that she and her sister were sometimes sent to bed without dinner and that they were being physically restrained at night by workers in the staffed facility they were living in.
When R.R. saw bruises on her child, including what looked like adult handprints, she called the social workers and police to report the suspected abuse. The tribunal says a subsequent medical examination found the bruises were "consistent with the application of physical restraints." Because "there was no other option," the girls were sent back to the facility.
"The agency consistently downplayed the serious harm the children were coming to in foster care, and yet we're highly critical of any small incidents involving the mother," Bharmal said.
When R.R. raised concerns about her children's treatment in care she was accused of "playing the abuse card," according to the tribunal's decision. Further, when her children complained or spoke up, R.R. was accused of coaching them to fabricate the allegations.
'EXCLUDED FROM KEY PARTS OF CHILDREN'S YOUNG LIVES'
In addition to outright abuse, the tribunal described the harm to R.R. and her children as continuous and a direct effect of the discriminatory decision to apprehend the children and keep them in care for more than two years.
"R.R. was excluded from key parts of her children’s young lives, including their education. She did not see any report cards, she did not get them dressed for picture day, or see a class photo. She was alienated from their school, whose administrators were told at various points to phone the police if she was seen at the school. She was given little information about their lives, which stoked her worst fears," Cousineau wrote. "Very significantly, RR was impeded from transmitting cultural values and practices to her children."
No court ever ruled that R.R.'s children were in need of protection. Interim orders to keep the children in care were simply renewed repeatedly, based on the judgment and recommendation of VACFSS workers.
FAILURE TO SUPPORT R.R.
The tribunal found that the failure of VACFSS to support the family to stay together was another aspect of its discrimination. Given the harmful legacy of the residential school system and the over-representation of Indigenous children and youth in care, apprehension of Indigenous children is supposed to be a last resort. Keeping children connected to their families, communities and cultures is supposed to be prioritized and facilitated.
"Because of R.R.’s Indigeneity and trauma, she had a heightened need to be empowered and included in decisions respecting her children and to have complete, ongoing, and accurate information about their wellbeing. Instead, VACFSS responded to her with escalating assertions of power and control," the tribunal found.
"The power that VACFSS exercises as a child protection agency is almost unparalleled in Canadian society: the power to take a person’s children based on an allegation. With such power comes a grave responsibility to exercise its duties free of discrimination. As this case demonstrates, the consequences for failing in that responsibility could not be more severe – for the parent and for the child."
THRIVING, CONNECTED TO CULTURE
In 2019, after a mediation process, R.R.'s children were returned to her care. The tribunal and Bharmal both described the family as thriving since being reunified.
"When she eventually fought and got full custody of her children back, one of the first things they did was lead the march for Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. She consistently connects them to their cultural roots," Bharmal said.
"I think she is an inspirational example of an Indigenous woman showing great strength and persevering against bias, mistreatment and oppression."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inflation relief measures should be well targeted and temporary, says Macklem
Governments looking to provide inflation relief to Canadians should choose measures that are well-targeted and temporary, says Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem.
Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
Ontario photographer captures massive wave that looks like 'the perfect face'
A photographer says he has captured an insane six-metre wave with a 'perfect face' during a lake-effect storm in Ontario.
Three takeaways from Canada's World Cup opener against Belgium
Canada returned to the men's World Cup on Wednesday for the first time since 1986 but walked away from its first match empty-handed after a 1-0 loss to Belgium.
New interactive map shows 200,000 galaxies, a slice of the known universe
There’s now a way for everyone who has ever dreamed of being an astronaut to view the universe from the comfort of their home: an interactive map of the known cosmos, which lays out 200,000 galaxies in their actual positions in space.
Conservative MP's bill to encourage growth in cryptocurrency sector defeated
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's private member's bill calling for a national framework to encourage growth in the cryptocurrency sector was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted in favour of seeing the bill advance.
Which provinces binge-watch shows the most? Study looks at who's watching, and what's on TV
A newly released survey conducted on Canadians’ streaming habits reveals that Nova Scotia and Prince Edward residents do most binge-watching in Canada.
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
What are Immigration Canada's plans for your country?
Shortly after the federal government unveiled its ambitious goal of seeing 500,000 immigrants arrive each year by 2025, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada published its strategic objectives for Asia and the Americas.
Vancouver Island
-
Man sentenced for 'deliberate, prolonged and brutal attack' in downtown Victoria
A Victoria man has been sentenced to three years in prison for violently attacking another man with a baseball bat in the city's downtown core. The Crown sought a prison sentence of three to four years, emphasizing that the attack was planned, sustained and brutal.
-
Andrew Berry, man convicted of murdering daughters, has appeal dismissed
B.C.'s Court of Appeal has dismissed Andrew Berry’s appeal of two counts of second-degree murder after the Oak Bay man was convicted of killing his two young daughters on Christmas Day, 2017.
-
Island online grocery retailer working with local producers
An Langford-based online grocery retailer is focused on supporting Vancouver Island producers by making their products more widely available.
Calgary
-
Experts weigh in a day after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces Inflation Relief Act
Albertans are weighing in on Danielle Smith's Inflation Relief Act a day after the new Premier announced her targeted measures during a televised, campaign-like speech.
-
Malkin's winning goal in shootout leads Penguins past Flames
Evgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.
-
'We cannot guarantee your safety': Calgary couple takes Iranian protest to World Cup
A Calgary couple has taken their protest of Iran’s hardline regime and their fight for women’s rights to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Edmonton
-
13 vehicles stolen from dealership in northern Alberta in overnight heist
Mounties in Fort McMurray are looking for help after 13 trucks and SUVs were stolen from a local dealership.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations decline, ICU admissions remain steady
Alberta now has 1,107 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 40 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
'Heinous act of terror': Edmonton teen killed in Jerusalem bombing
An Israeli-Canadian teen who was killed in a bombing in Jerusalem Wednesday was from Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
Man dead after being hit, trapped under vehicle in Toronto
A man is dead after being struck and trapped under a vehicle in Toronto Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ontario NDP call on Toronto mayor to withdraw request for more powers
Ontario’s official opposition is urging Toronto’s mayor to withdraw his request for new powers that would allow certain bylaws to pass with just a third of council’s support.
Montreal
-
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
Former Quebec MNA Harold LeBel found guilty of sexual assault
Former Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel was found guilty on Wednesday of sexually assaulting a woman at his residence in 2017.
Winnipeg
-
Animosity towards South Asian people, prepayment request fuelled fatal stabbing of Winnipeg taxi driver, Crown argues
A Winnipeg man accused of fatally stabbing a Duffy’s taxi driver more than two years ago was angry about being asked to prepay for his cab ride and had recently stopped taking medication for bipolar disorder, the Crown argued on the opening day of his trial in the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench.
-
Arrest of mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank
Don't worry, Santa Claus is not on the naughty list. The apparent arrest of a mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank, prompting an apology from the mall.
-
Rural Manitoba town looks to double its footprint
One of the fastest-growing communities in Canada is looking to double its footprint.
Saskatoon
-
Fourth plane of Ukrainians arrives in Saskatchewan
A fourth plane carrying displaced Ukrainians has arrived in Saskatchewan, landing at the Saskatoon airport Wednesday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon City Council to vote on additional tax increase
On Monday Saskatoon’s City Council begins deliberations over whether to increase property taxes nearly a percentage point more than projected.
-
Collision causes power outage in Saskatoon neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called to a collision between a large truck and power infrastructure that knocked electricity out for the Kelsey/Woodlawn neighbourhood.
Regina
-
City of Regina could receive nearly $3M for safer communities program
The City of Regina could receive $2.9 million from the federal government for a program aimed at making Canadian communities safer.
-
Soccer fans gather in Regina to take in Canada's first World Cup match in 36 years
Soccer fans gathered at Lobby Kitchen & Bar in Regina on Wednesday afternoon to watch Canada’s first World Cup game against Belgium.
-
Sask. opposition calls for more affordability measures amid Alberta's targeted inflation initiatives
Saskatchewan residents won’t be seeing additional affordability initiatives anytime soon, despite the official opposition’s call for the government to follow Alberta’s lead in addressing inflation.
Atlantic
-
Moncton man charged with first-degree murder after missing man found dead
A man reported missing in Moncton, N.B., last week has been found dead and another man has been charged with murder in connection with the case.
-
Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
Another patient has died while waiting for care in a New Brunswick hospital’s emergency room.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry: RCMP union calls for more resources
The organization that represents almost 20,000 RCMP members submitted Wednesday a long list of recommendations to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, saying the province must do something about chronic understaffing.
London
-
Two separate crashes within minutes at busy London, Ont. intersection
Multiple emergency crews responded to two separate collisions near the intersection of Commissioners and Wellington roads in London Wednesday evening.
-
Sentencing for Canada Post fraudster takes disturbing turn
Allan Fischer, 59, who was found guilty of defrauding Canada Post out of more than $234,000 was supposed to appear in a London, Ont. courtroom for sentencing on Wednesday. Instead, the proceedings were delayed with word that he may be dead.
-
'Home takeovers' leave their mark on midwestern Ontario
From the outside, it appears all is fine at these Bruce County housing units in Lucknow. But, any of these tenants could be on the receiving end of a “home takeover” and not even know it — and that's something local officials are now sounding the alarm over.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
-
Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
-
Sudbury police appeal for assistance identifying man who brought gunshot victim to hospital
Sudbury police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who brought a 22-year-old gunshot victim to hospital Monday night.
Kitchener
-
Reports of shots fired in Kitchener Wednesday night: Police
Waterloo regional police said there will be a large police presence Wednesday night in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener, after reports that shots were fired in the area.
-
Absentee rates up at UGDSB, board points to respiratory illnesses
As respiratory illnesses spread through the community, the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is seeing an increase in student absences.
-
'Traumatized' Brantford, Ont. family files complaint after police raid wrong home
A lawyer representing the family says they continues to struggle with the emotional and physical impact of the Sept. 8 raid.