Unmanned kayaks in Coquitlam cause scare
Coquitlam Search and Rescue initially asked for the public's help to figure out if anyone had gone missing after kayaking on Coquitlam River on Saturday.
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 12:17PM PDT
Rescue crews searched the Coquitlam River Saturday evening after two unmanned kayaks were recovered from the rushing water.
Initially, Coquitlam Search and Rescue and Coquitlam RCMP asked for the public's help to find out if anyone had gone missing after kayaking on the river that day. They weren't sure if someone was in trouble or if the watercraft had become unmoored.
Coquitlam SAR is in the process of recovering two kayaks and paddles from the Coquitlam river.— Coquitlam SAR (@CoquitlamSAR) April 8, 2018
If anyone knows whose kayaks these are, or spotted anyone kayaking on the river today please contact Coquitlam RCMP's non emergency line pic.twitter.com/HbcaNkzxD5
On Sunday morning, the agency said there probably were no people in the kayaks to begin with.
They tweeted that the kayaks were not meant for the swift currents found in the river, and were better equipped to handle calmer, more flat water.
"We'd like to stress that nobody is in trouble," Coquitlam SAR said in a tweet. "We'd just like to know the story and return the boats to their owner."
It's been pointed out by our members and many of the public that these kayaks are not swift water boats and are meant for flat water.— Coquitlam SAR (@CoquitlamSAR) April 8, 2018
We'd like to stress than nobody is in trouble and we'd just like to know the story and return the boats to their owner.