Rescue crews searched the Coquitlam River Saturday evening after two unmanned kayaks were recovered from the rushing water.

Initially, Coquitlam Search and Rescue and Coquitlam RCMP asked for the public's help to find out if anyone had gone missing after kayaking on the river that day. They weren't sure if someone was in trouble or if the watercraft had become unmoored.

Coquitlam SAR is in the process of recovering two kayaks and paddles from the Coquitlam river.



If anyone knows whose kayaks these are, or spotted anyone kayaking on the river today please contact Coquitlam RCMP's non emergency line pic.twitter.com/HbcaNkzxD5 — Coquitlam SAR (@CoquitlamSAR) April 8, 2018

On Sunday morning, the agency said there probably were no people in the kayaks to begin with.

They tweeted that the kayaks were not meant for the swift currents found in the river, and were better equipped to handle calmer, more flat water.

"We'd like to stress that nobody is in trouble," Coquitlam SAR said in a tweet. "We'd just like to know the story and return the boats to their owner."