Unlicensed Vancouver daycare operator sentenced in tragic Baby Mac case

The operator of the unlicensed East Vancouver daycare where 16-month-old Macallan Saini died five years ago has been handed a 20-month jail sentence.

Susy Yasmine Saad learned her fate in B.C. Supreme Court Monday, months after pleading guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life to nine children – including the toddler known as Baby Mac.

The names of the other eight children are protected by a publication ban.

The court heard Saad left Baby Mac alone in a playpen on Jan. 18, 2017, and returned to find him unconscious with a cord around his neck.

Authorities later learned Saad had been caring for too many children at the time of the incident, including five who were under the age of 18 months. Under B.C. law, unlicensed daycare operators are only allowed to care for a maximum of two children other than their own, with few exceptions.

During sentencing, Baby Mac's parents Chris Saini and Shelly Sheppard delivered heartbreaking victim impact statements describing their ongoing grief over the loss of their son.

"I dropped my happy baby off at a daycare and next time I saw him he was laying on the floor. I knew he was dead,” said Sheppard. "I am broken, Chris is Broken, my family is broken."

Prosecutors recommended a two-year sentence for Saad, arguing that would send a message that could deter others and potentially prevent similar tragedies. The defence asked for a one-year conditional sentence that would have been served in the community.

