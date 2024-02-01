Union filing grievance over firing of Vancouver instructor who praised Hamas attack
The firing of a Vancouver college instructor who praised last October's attack on Israel is being challenged by her union, which has also accused a B.C. minister of "inappropriately" intervening in the school's disciplinary process.
Langara College launched an internal investigation into Natalie Knight's conduct after she was recorded at a pro-Palestinian rally describing the Oct. 7 surprise attack by Hamas, which killed hundreds of Israeli citizens, as an "amazing, brilliant offensive."
The comments drew widespread condemnation, including by the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, and prompted concerns about the impact on students with Jewish backgrounds.
Knight was placed on paid leave during the months-long investigative process, and Langara eventually decided to reinstate the instructor before reversing course last Friday.
The Federation of Post-Secondary Educators of B.C. has since confirmed that Local 14, which represents Langara faculty, plans to file a grievance over Knight's termination.
Michael Conlon, the executive director of FPSE, told CTV News the union wants to ensure "due process" for the instructor.
"The reality is that this conflict has polarized the community, and our member said some things that we understand may well be hurtful," said Conlon. "But every legal opinion we've gotten, including the (findings of the investigation) from Langara, suggests that she did not engage in hate speech. She had a right to say what she had to say."
Two key issues, according to the FPSE, are that Knight made her remarks off-campus and that she was not working at the time.
Minister accused of intervening
The FPSE has also called on Selina Robinson, the province's minister of post-secondary education and future skills, to resign over concerns that she applied pressure on Langara to discipline Knight.
"We didn't take this step lightly," Conlon said. "It's a difficult day for us as an organization. We've never done this before, we take no pleasure in it, but we think it's absolutely critical."
The union pointed to a social media statement from Robinson, posted the day before Knight's firing was announced, in which the minister said she was "disappointed" that the instructor "continues to have a public post-secondary platform to spew hatred and vitriol."
Robinson also wrote that she had met with Langara leadership to "express my concerns for the Langara and broader communities," who agreed that "everyone deserves to feel safe."
CTV News reached out to Robinson's ministry on Thursday to ask about the union's concerns, and was provided a statement calling allegations that she intervened in the process "false."
"Langara College made the decision independently and the minister was only notified of the college's decision after it was made," the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills said in an email.
"Minister Robinson’s focus is on our commitment to making sure that post-secondary education institutions throughout B.C. are safe spaces where students can study and learn."
The ministry did not answer follow-up questions about when Robinson met with Langara leadership and what was discussed, but said the college's decision to fire Knight was made "independent of any meeting" with the minister.
College's explanation for Knight's firing
Langara posted a statement to the college community last week outlining the process that led to Knight's eventual termination, though it did not name her, instead referring only to an instructor whose comments at an off-campus rally had drawn criticism.
The college's investigation found her remarks were within the "bounds of protected expression," according to the statement, and the instructor was invited to return, but only under a set of expectations that included taking care to “ensure any future remarks could not reasonably be interpreted as celebrating violence against civilians."
Langara said Knight ultimately failed to live up to those expectations.
"The employee proceeded to engage in activities contrary to the expectations laid out by the college, and as a result this employee is no longer an employee," the statement reads.
The college's student newspaper, The Voice, reported that Knight attended another rally close to campus last week, where she announced she was being reinstated with no disciplinary actions.
The newspaper quoted Knight as telling the crowd: "It means I did nothing wrong. It means none of you are doing anything wrong."
CTV News has been unable to reach Knight since she was placed on leave, though she issued a statement in November expressing that Palestinians "have a right to resist occupation under international law."
She did not directly reference Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist organization by the governments of Canada and many other nations around the world.
Tensions high over conflict
Robinson also came under scrutiny Thursday after video emerged of her speaking at a B'nai Brith conference in late January, where she described the territory given to Israel in 1948 as "a crappy piece of land with nothing on it" prior to the state's creation.
The minster apologized on social media, calling her comment "disrespectful."
"I was referring to the fact that the land has limited natural resources. I understand that this flippant comment has caused pain and that it diminishes the connection Palestinians also have to the land. I regret what I said and I apologize without reservation," Robinson said.
Much of her remarks at the B'nai Brith event were about the need to address rising antisemitism since the outset of the Israel-Gaza conflict, the psychological impacts of the Oct. 7 attack on the Jewish community, and the importance of educating younger generations about the Holocaust.
She also addressed criticism from the FPSE over her social media post about Knight.
"I expressed my disappointment about her reinstatement, but I also represent a constituency and they needed to see me be upset and be concerned that this was happening,” Robinson said.
Conlon told CTV News he sympathizes with Robinson's concerns about antisemitism, but said her remarks regarding Langara's process have resulted in her losing the union's confidence.
"We respect and understand the minister is a passionate advocate for her community in Vancouver, and she has every right to do that, but we feel she overstepped her bounds as a minister," he said.
