VANCOUVER -- Uber and Lyft began operating in parts of Metro Vancouver Friday, about 24 hours after getting approval from the Passenger Transportation Board.

Both ride-hailing companies turned on their apps at about 8 a.m. in Vancouver, which is the only city they had business licences for at that time.

"Good news, the wait for Uber is over! Uber will launch today to connect riders with reliable and affordable rides in Metro Vancouver," Uber said in a news release Friday morning. "Residents and visitors alike will now have more transportation options to get them to their destination."

While approving the two ride hailing companies, PTB declined approval for ReRyde Technologies Inc. and Kater Technologies Inc. for several B.C. regions on Thursday.

Amount of service unclear

While Uber and Lyft launched Friday, it's unclear how much service they'll be able to offer at the start as the PTB's requirement that all drivers have a Class 4 licence has been a hurdle.

"We do know that the Class 4 licence requirement does make it more difficult for driers to get through the process," Michael van Hemmen, Uber's head of Western Canada, said.

"And so we ask for people to be patient with the service at first as there will be a period of time that it will take to adjust to the system."

Meanwhile, Lyft is limiting its operations at the start to what it's calling the "core" of Vancouver, which is defined by boundaries at Dunbar to the west, Victoria Drive to the east and 41st Avenue in the south. It'll also offer rides to Vancouver International Airport and the PNE.

Long road to ride hailing

B.C.'s government introduced ride hailing legislation last year, but it still took months for companies to get operational approval from the PTB.

Claire Trevena, the transportation minister, told reporters in November that she was "very confident" ride hailing would be in place by Christmas.

Then in December, just days before Christmas, CTV News received a statement from Trevena echoing those same words.

By New Year's Eve, only one ride-hailing company – which plans to mostly operate in resort towns like Whistler – had received approval from the PTB.