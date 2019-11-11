VANCOUVER - A tweet by a UBC instructor about the school’s Remembrance Day ceremony has triggered a large amount of backlash online.

Economics instructor Marina Adshade took to Twitter to ask UBC president Santa Ono why fraternity members were allowed to lay wreaths at the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.

“Wondering why frat boys are laying wreaths at the Remberance [sic] Day Ceremony at UBC. Surely there are other more representatives groups on campus to play this role?” Adshade said in her tweet.

Online reaction to her statement came in almost immediately, with many pointing out her tweet was posted at 11:22 a.m., which would have been during the school's ceremony.

"99 men of UBC’s Beta Theta Pi Chapter served in World War II. Nine of those young men never returned," tweeted Aaron604. "Today, fraternity members lay wreaths at UBC’s ceremony to remember their brothers and the many veterans that serve this country."

Twitter user davisbaynton wrote, “3 of my 4 grandparents served for Canada in WW2 but because I’m in a franternity I am not a fair 'representative' of the spirit of Remembrance Day? Trying to isolate who is most worthy of paying their respescts is bigotry, the focus should be on the remembrance and respect in general.”

Adshade declined an interview with CTV News citing concerns for her safety and said she’s been sent threatening messages. In an emailed statement to CTV News, she defended her comments.

"I stand by what I said. UBC prides itself on being an inclusive and diverse campus. That was not reflected today by the student representation at the ceremony today. This is something that can, and should be addressed, in future years," she said.

When asked why fraternity members would be unrepresentative, Adshade said the wreaths laid by student organizations should be open and inclusive.

"The fraternities are antithetical to those ideals and should not be given a place of privileged at any UBC functions," she said. "I think that when wreaths laid by student organization they should be student organizations that are open and inclusive. The fraternities are antithetical to those ideals and should not be given a place of privileged at any UBC functions."

CTV News has reached out to UBC media relations but has not received a response.