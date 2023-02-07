U.S. actor facing sex charges in Nevada also facing charge in B.C.
A former actor in the movie “Dances With Wolves” who is facing eight sex-related charges in Nevada is also facing a charge in British Columbia.
Documents filed in B.C. show Nathan Chasing Horse was charged last week with one count of sexual assault linked to the southern Interior village of Keremeos in September 2018.
RCMP spokesman Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says in an email that an unendorsed warrant has been posted in B.C. for Chasing Horse.
He says it is too early in the process to know if any steps will be taken to return Chasing Horse to Keremeos.
The 46-year-old Chasing Horse remains behind bars in the U.S. after being formally charged Monday in North Las Vegas with counts including sex trafficking, sexual assault against a child younger than 16, and child abuse.
The U.S. charges against Chasing Horse show the allegations date back to 2012 and relate to a period when he was working in the United States and in Canada as a “medicine man.”
Trudeau to present health-care offer to premiers in long-awaited meeting for new deal
Canada's health care system is not working as well as it should and that has to change, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday as he prepared to meet the premiers to work on a new health-care funding deal.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
National shortage of veterinarians puts pressure on clinics, pet owners
Canada’s yearslong shortage of veterinarians was exacerbated during the pandemic, as more people welcomed pets into their homes to add joy and companionship during lockdowns. Now, concerns around quickly accessing medical care for animals is more urgent than ever, says one vet.
Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkiye, Syria seek survivors
Search teams and emergency aid from around the world poured into Turkiye and Syria on Tuesday as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dug, sometimes with their bare hands, through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. The death toll soared above 5,000 and was still expected to rise.
Why wasn't the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down over Canada?
Critics say the U.S. and Canada had ample time to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it drifted across North America. The alleged surveillance device initially approached North America near Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Jan 28. According to officials, it crossed into Canadian airspace on Jan. 30, travelling above the Northwest Territories, Alberta and Saskatchewan before re-entering the U.S. on Jan 31.
U.K. police officer, exposed as serial rapist, jailed for life
A former London police officer was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with a minimum term of 30 years for raping and sexually assaulting a dozen women over a 17-year period.
Exoplanet 31 light years away could be habitable: astronomers
Astronomers have discovered a rocky exoplanet about a few dozen light years away from Earth with conditions that could make it habitable.
Nova Scotia man finds possible historic Killick anchor on beach
John Benoit of West Jeddore, N.S., says he has been beachcombing for over 50 years, but his most recent discovery -- a Killick anchor -- is by far his most memorable.
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
Pilots safe after B.C. air tanker crashes in Australia
Two pilots are safe after a large air tanker owned by a Vancouver Island company crashed while battling wildfires in western Australia on Monday.
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Nanaimo, B.C.
A Vancouver Island man has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with the intent to wound after a shooting in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday.
2 B.C. cities have the longest average wait times for walk-in clinics in Canada
The average wait time for walk-in clinics in British Columbia is more than double the national average, according to online clinic tracker Medimap.
Smith joins premiers in Ottawa to talk to Trudeau about health care, just transition
Canada's premiers are in Ottawa to meet with the prime minister over access to more health care funding. But that's not all Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has on her mind.
'Buildings are broken': Calgary man in Turkiye describes disaster scene post-earthquake
Calgarians at home and abroad are reeling in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck a war-torn region near the border of Turkiye and Syria.
N.W.T to complete curriculum transition by 2028, a 'sad commentary' for Alberta
After using Alberta's education curriculum since the 1950s, the Northwest Territories has outlined the timeline it will use to pivot toward British Columbia's program of studies.
BREAKING | 'We are desperate': Family of slain Toronto tech CEO announces $250,000 reward in unsolved murder case
Nearly five years after Matthew Staikos was gunned down in Toronto, the family of the tech CEO has announced a $250,000 reward in the unsolved murder case.
European family moves to Toronto in long-term Airbnb. A 'loophole' got them an eviction notice midway
For a Switzerland professor contracted to work in Ontario for a year, Airbnb looked like the right option for a family of five.
Video emerges of moments before former child actor was fatally run down on the Danforth
Surveillance video of the moments before a former child actor was run down by a vehicle on the Danforth has been obtained by CTV News Toronto as police search for the driver.
Boy, 16, fatally struck in Laval parking lot by snow loader
A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck by a snow clearing truck in the parking lot of Les Galeries Laval shopping mall on Monday night.
Montreal gets record number of pothole claims in 2022
The City of Montreal logged a record number of pothole claims in 2022 as the city continues to spend in the millions to patch over as many as it can.
Iranian prisoner sponsored by Quebec MNA released
The Iranian prisoner sponsored by Quebec MNA Ruba Ghazal has been released, it was learned Monday. Bita Haghani, a young blogger arrested in October, had been sentenced to 18 years in prison.
'Absolute cash grab': Winnipeg residents upset with construction zone speed trap
The province is building an interchange at St Mary's Road and the South Perimeter to help traffic flow better, but some drivers who live in the area aren't happy with how speed limits are being enforced in a portion of this construction zone.
Man sentenced following 'savage' attack on Winnipeg bus
A 45-year-old man was sentenced for an attack on a Winnipeg Transit bus described in court as “savage, sadistic and shocking.”
Syphilis cases up over 600 per cent in Sask. First Nations communities, says public health doc
Indigenous Services Canada’s top public health physician in Saskatchewan is sounding the alarm over growing rates of syphilis in First Nations communities in the province.
Saskatoon police investigating suspicious death
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is restricting traffic on range road 3062 as they investigate a suspicious death in the area.
'A step backwards': Saskatoon greenhouse closure could harm green infrastructure strategy
The former director of planning with the city is mourning the loss of the city-operated greenhouse and what its absence could mean moving forward.
What a global recession in 2023 could mean for Sask.
Talks of a global recession in 2023 remain relatively strong as the calendar reaches the second month of the year.
Riders expected to sign QB Harris in free agency: TSN
When free agency opens in the Canadian Football League (CFL) on Feb. 14 it’s likely the Saskatchewan Roughriders will sign quarterback Trevor Harris, a TSN report says.
Man charged after downtown robbery: police
A 27-year-old man is facing charges after a financial institution was robbed Monday afternoon on the 1900 block of Hamilton Street, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
Hundreds of Maritimers still dealing with burst pipes, power outages following record-low temperatures
Hundreds of Nova Scotians are still without power on Monday following frigid temperatures and high winds over the weekend.
Striking CBU faculty members ratify contract offer, ending nearly two-week strike
Striking Cape Breton University faculty members have ratified the university's most recent contract offer.
Two people charged after 1.6 kg of fentanyl, 200 grams of cocaine seized from P.E.I. home
A man and a woman from Cornwall, P.E.I., have been charged with drug trafficking and firearm offences after drugs and guns were seized from a home in the town.
Fatal fire under investigation on Dundas Street
London police officers and fire officials are investigating after a fatal fire in the east end of the city Monday afternoon.
Multi-vehicle crash snaps hydro pole and cuts power
The public is asked to avoid a section of Highbury Avenue after a vehicle collision downed powerlines in the area.
Three suspects sought in attempted ATM theft: OPP
Three thieves were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal an ATM machine in Langton by pulling it from inside a vestibule using a chain and pick-up truck, police say.
Storm forces several northern Ont. highways to close
Several highways in northeastern Ontario are closed as a winter storm is creating hazardous road conditions Tuesday.
Netflix begins password sharing crackdown in Canada. What you need to know
Netflix users who have been sharing their passwords with friends and family members who live hundreds – or even thousands – of kilometres away won’t be able to do so for much longer, as the streaming service announced its plans to end password sharing.
U.S. 6-year-old who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another
A 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, chased students around and tried to whip them with his belt and once choked another teacher 'until she couldn't breathe,' according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.
Google layoffs impact Waterloo region employees
Google says on Monday notifications were sent to employees affected by the recently announced job cuts.
48-year-old woman dies after Wellington County crash
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in the Township of Wellington North.
Man arrested for death threats against Kitchener, Ont. Liberal MP
A 44-year-old Woolwich, Ont., man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against a member of parliament.