VANCOUVER -- Three flights, which landed in Vancouver in late August, have been added to B.C.’s list of possible COVID-19 exposures.

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control has added the flights to its growing list of airplane flights on which passengers may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The flights were added to the BCCDC list on Friday Sept. 4, but took place in August. Two of the flights were domestic and came in to Vancouver from Toronto, while the third was an international flight that arrived from Delhi.

The flights added to the list on Friday were:

August 23: Air Transat Flight 932, Toronto to Vancouver (seat rows not specified)

August 28: Air India Flight 1143, Delhi to Vancouver (seat rows not specified)

August 29: Air Transat Flight 931, Vancouver to Toronto (seat rows not specified)

Passengers seated in the rows specified on the BCCDC's list are considered to be at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 but no seat rows were specified for these three flights.

The BCCDC advises anyone who was on any of these flights to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to self-isolate and seek testing if any symptoms develop. Passengers arriving in Canada from international destinations are required to self-isolate for 14 days after their arrival.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, the health authorities provide updates on flights with confirmed cases as they're made aware of them and post them online.

With files from Ian Holliday.