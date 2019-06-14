

CTV News Vancouver





Everyone from Justin Trudeau to the Canadian Border Service Agency is celebrating the Raptors' historic NBA championship win on Twitter.

The CBSA got the ball rolling minutes after the nail-biting finish of Game 6, posting a message highlighting the importance of properly declaring goods acquired outside Canada.

The prime minister chimed in shortly after with his own message reveling in the long-awaited victory.

And that's how we do it in the North. #RaptorsIn6ix #WeTheNorth — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 14, 2019

Showing solidarity, other Canadian teams from across the country gave shout-outs congratulating the Raptors on their big win, including the Vancouver Canucks.

Fans celebrated the win Thursday night from coast to coast, but nowhere was the party bigger or louder than Toronto. One tweet captured fans breaking out into "O Canada" on a bus.

Toronto fans sang O Canada on a TTC bus after the Raptors won the championship #Toronto #Raptors #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/BInncStNN5 — blogTO (@blogTO) June 14, 2019

And despite the large party – which unfortunately resulted in a couple damaged bus stops and police cars – Torontonians said the streets were clean by the time people headed to work Friday.

Shout out to all the cleaners and garbage company workers and other municipal superheroes. There are no signs that the entire country just had a raging party well into dawn last night. You're all MVPs. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/q82Qchj21l — Fatima Syed (@fatimabsyed) June 14, 2019

But even though the party was over, the feelings of pride captured in the #WeTheNorth hashtag lingered the next morning.