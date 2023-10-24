Tugboat operator dies after vessel capsizes off Vancouver coast; multiple agencies investigating

The vessel that capsized off the coast of Vancouver this week was a tugboat, and the sole occupant who died was the operator, authorities said Tuesday.

The RCMP said a multi-agency investigation has been launched into the accident, which happened Monday in the waters off Tower Beach, beside the University of British Columbia campus.

The cause has not been confirmed, though "exceptionally strong winds" and "turbulent waters" may have been factors, the RCMP's "E" Division said in a news release.

Authorities said the tugboat operator sent a distress call to the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre early Monday afternoon, prompting a large-scale rescue effort involving the Canadian Coast Guard, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, paramedics and the University RCMP detachment.

A CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from CFB Comox was also dispatched to scour the shoreline from the air.

Authorities said a bystander ultimately found the tugboat operator and pulled him to shore, but the man could not be saved. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Tragically, despite an excellent coordinated effort by multiple responding agencies, the lone operator could not be revived," Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said in the RCMP's release. "Our hearts go out to the man’s family and friends in this difficult time."

Authorities have not released the operator's name, but said he was 61 years old.

Due to conflicting reports about whether there may have been other people aboard the vessel, emergency crews continued searching the waters for hours, before finally confirming there were no other victims or survivors.

Parallel investigations into what happened have been launched by the RCMP, BC Coroner's Service, Transportation Safety Board and WorkSafeBC, authorities said.