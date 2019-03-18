

The Canadian Press





RICHMOND, B.C. - The Transportation Safety Board is deploying a team of investigators after a bulk carrier and cargo ship collided in Vancouver Harbour.

The safety board says the collision occurred just after midnight on Sunday morning, but no other information on what happened was released.

It says the collision involved the MV Caravos Harmony and the MV Pan Acacia of Panama.

The website Vesselfinder.com identifies the Pan Acacia as a 2010 cargo ship from Panama and the Caravos Harmony as a 2013 bulk carrier that flies the Marshall Islands flag.

The TSB is an independent agency that aims to advance transportation safety.