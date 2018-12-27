

Police say a double barge that mysteriously became unmoored and drifted into Vancouver's Coal Harbour this week is estimated to have caused more than $1 million in property damage along the way.

According to Sgt. Jason Robillard, the vessel was loaded with containers when it broke free from its mooring on the North Shore at around 5 a.m. on Boxing Day.

As it drifted towards the city, the barge struck three structures in the Coal Harbour Marina, including the waterfront patio of Lift restaurant and part of the Harbour Air terminal, whose staff called police at around 6:30 a.m.

Images from the scene showed that at least two yachts were also hit.

A pair of tugboats were able to remove the barge from the area by 8 a.m. the same morning and return it to North Vancouver.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst and The Canadian Press