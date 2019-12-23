VANCOUVER -- The pilot of a Cessna 172 who died when his plane crashed in a remote location on Vancouver Island on Saturday was a man in his 70s who lived in the Comox Valley, according to the BC Coroners Service.

The man’s body has now been removed from the crash site, according to the RCMP, and the Transportation Safety Board has begun its investigation into what caused the crash. The coroner will also be investigating the cause of death, said Andy Watson, a spokesperson.

The deceased pilot has not yet been identified.

Search and rescue crews are now on scene, and the TSB is in communication with them to determine whether search and rescue can retrieve what investigators need to determine what caused the crash. TSB is still working to get radar and air traffic control data from Nav Canada.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria earlier told CTV News Vancouver Island the plane was due in Tofino on Saturday evening, but never arrived.

B.C. RCMP later said in a release that the plane was overdue for arrival in Courtenay, B.C., not Tofino.

A crash site was discovered Sunday morning on land near Stewardson Inlet, the JRCC said.

In a press release, RCMP said the Comox Valley detachment learned the plane was missing around 4 p.m. Saturday. The plane was scheduled to land at 1:30 p.m., according to police.

After contacting several Vancouver Island airports, Mounties were unable to locate the missing plane, and called the JRCC to initiate a search, police said.

Maj. Sandy Bourne, senior public affairs officer for the JRCC, said the search began Saturday night, but crews were initially unable to locate a beacon that had been set off.

"We got a call that there was a plane that hadn't shown up, or someone had called in and they were looking for someone," she said. "So then we just went and looked for the beacon, found it, and we're where we are now."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's David Molko and Ian Holliday.