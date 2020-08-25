VANCOUVER -- Days after a B.C. firefighter reported his truck stolen from a parking lot while working an overnight shift to battle the Christie Mountain wildfire, the vehicle may have been spotted in Kamloops.

Connor Callaghan says the 2003 navy blue Toyota pickup was taken from a parking lot in Merritt where firefighters leave their vehicles while they are on deployment.

The fire Callaghan was working a shift at led to hundreds of evacuation orders and thousands more alerts near Okanagan Falls and Penticton.

But on Monday, Callaghan said he received a video on Facebook showing a truck matching his licence plates and description. The video was taken in Kamloops.

RCMP confirms they've seen the video and says the Toyota Tundra was spotted in the Valley View area of the city.

It has not yet been recovered.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Tessa Vikander