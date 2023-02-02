TransLink debuts new battery-electric bus in Metro Vancouver
The first of 15 new battery-electric buses is hitting the streets in Metro Vancouver, as part of TransLink's overall strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The Nova LFSe+ was unveiled at a news conference Thursday. According to the transit authority, it can travel 150 kilometres on a single charge and can be easily and quickly topped up on route by overhead chargers.
CEO Kevin Quinn touted the addition of this bus as an example of progress on a wider strategy, which includes adding at least 400 new electric battery buses by 2030.
"Electrifying our bus fleet and moving to renewable fuels are the fastest ways TransLink can reduce greenhouse gas emissions to help combat climate change," he told reporters.
"Taking transit is already one of the best ways people can reduce their carbon footprint. But through electrification, we are working to reduce our impact on the climate to zero."
The new buses bus will travel along Route 100 which runs between the Marpole Loop in South Vancouver and 22nd Street SkyTrain Station in New Westminster. The plan, according to a media release, it to "fully electrify" this route with these new buses.
Once all 15 are up and running, TransLink says emissions will be reduced by 1,000 tonnes per year. Along with reducing negative environmental impacts, the move is expected to save the transit authority $40,000 per bus per year.
The fleet of new buses will cost $16 million.
