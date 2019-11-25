VANCOUVER -- VANCOUVER – The two sides in Metro Vancouver's ongoing transit labour dispute are heading back to the bargaining table ahead of Wednesday's planned system shutdown.

Unifor confirmed its bargaining committee is meeting with Coast Mountain Bus Company Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to avoid a full-scale system shutdown.

Gavin McGarrigle, the union's western regional president, said they are willing to negotiate right up until midnight – but after that, the strike will move forward as planned.

"This is not a stunt, this is real," McGarrigle warned.

"We are going back to the table hoping for a fair deal but preparing for the worst. We are going back to the table out of respect for the passengers we serve."

The two sides haven't met since bargaining talks broke down on Nov. 14. Unifor announced plans to escalate to a full-scale strike last week, but there was still no progress over the weekend despite concerns that the shutdown will cause chaos for commuters.

TransLink has estimated there will be an extra 36,000 cars on the road if the shutdown, which is scheduled to continue for three full days, goes ahead on Wednesday.

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said he was "deeply disappointed" Monday in the union's decision to escalate its job action, and urged both sides to resume talks "without any pre-conditions."