VANCOUVER -- The operator of the Trans Mountain pipeline estimates that between 940 and 1,195 barrels of oil were spilled at the Sumas Pump Station in Abbotsford, B.C., early Saturday morning.

The company that runs the pipeline says freestanding oil associated with the spill has been recovered, adding that it will continue to monitor groundwater and air quality as cleanup continues.

A barrel of oil contains roughly 159 litres, meaning roughly 150,000 litres of oil were spilled, at the low end of Trans Mountain's estimate. At the high end, the spill would total 190,000 litres.

Trans Mountain confirmed the spill in a news release Saturday, saying the company had received an alarm early in the morning and immediately shut down the pipeline as crews went to investigate.

The spill was contained Saturday, and a cleanup effort has been ongoing ever since.

Update from Trans Mountain: Company estimates btwn 940 and 1195 barrels of oil was lost in spill at Sumas Pumping Station — says freestanding oil has been recovered, groundwater and air quality monitoring ongoing as cleanup continues. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/UlJpxq8HX1 — Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) June 14, 2020

Both Trans Mountain and the federal Transportation Safety Board have said they are investigating the spill.

The Sumas Pump Station connects the Trans Mountain Pipeline to Washington State via the Trans Mountain Puget Sound Pipeline System, according to the Trans Mountain website.

On Sunday, the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs condemned the planned expansion of the Crown-owned pipeline, which moves roughly 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Alberta to a terminal in Burnaby, B.C.

In a news release, the UBCIC quoted Sumas First Nation Chief Dalton Silver, whose nation's traditional territory includes the pump station location.

"This is the fourth time in 15 years that this pipeline has had a spill on our land," Silver said in the release. "The proposed Trans Mountain expansion route would see an additional pipeline crossing one of our sacred sites, Lightning Rock, at two spots. We will do absolutely everything we can to prevent this from happening. An oil spill at Lighting Rock would be horrific for our people.”

This is a developing story and will be updated