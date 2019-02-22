B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman is disappointed the National Energy Board has given the green light to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion for the second time.

"They did not take B.C.'s interests into account," Heyman said.

"The impact on the environment, and the impact on tens of thousands of British Columbian jobs in marine harvest industry, fishing, tourism."

Heyman says his government will keep fighting the project in court.

"We are going to continue on the calm and measured course we've been taking. We're testing issues in the court where this is disagreement under the rights of the constitution to protect our environment."

The same pipeline groups that successfully fought the project in the appeals court last year say they’ll do it again.

"Without question there will be further lawsuits as we move forward," said Grand Chief Stewart Phillip with the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

"The gauntlet has been thrown down by the Trudeau government and the NEB and the fossil fuel industry."

Pipeline supporters are applauding the NEB's decision.

"The Surrey Board of Trade has been always supportive of the pipeline we need to get our crude oil to market and now we wait for the federal government to make their decision," said CEO Anita Huberman.

She’s hopeful the pipeline will ultimately be built, but Phillip is just as adamant it won’t: "This pipeline as I have said on many, many occasions will never ever see the light of day."