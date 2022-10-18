'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.

An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister has confirmed.

Mike Farnworth told reporters at the legislature Tuesday afternoon that he had been notified of the death, and that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.

"This is absolutely a tragic and horrific situation. Every day, we asked thousands of men and women in uniform in this province to do their duty, keeping our community safe, keeping the public safe, knowing full well that it's an extremely dangerous job," Farnworth said, his voice shaking.

"This is the worst news that anyone wants to hear."

Around 11:20 a.m., dozens of first responders from multiple police agencies descended on the city. Police tape still surrounds Broadview Park, near Canada Way and Gilmore Avenue. The RCMP's Emergency Response Team was on scene, joined by the canine unit, the gang enforcement unit, and officers from the Vancouver and New Westminster police departments.

Sources told CTV News a suspect was also shot at the scene. The suspect's condition is not known. The province's police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, has also been called in.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.