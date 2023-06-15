'Tour of Honour' raises money and awareness for New Westminster military charity

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces and front-line workers have been touring B.C. and the Yukon to raise awareness and funds for a little-known refuge: Honour House.

The heritage home tucked away by Queen’s Park in New Westminster is an 11-bedroom house that provides free accommodation for members of the Armed Forces, veterans and emergency service personnel (and their families), while they're receiving medical care.

Since the beginning of April, the charity has visited legions, police and fire departments and military bases in as many cities and towns as possible, to raise money and awareness about the facility.

“It’s there to look after our men and women in uniform and/or their families,” said Allan De Genova, director of the Honour House Society.

“Look us up on the website, call and say, ‘I need help, I need a place to stay’ for the reason. We do not question, everything is confidential,” he said.

The charity raises all of its operating costs through donations and fundraising. Its members say their only regret about this year's "Tour of Honour," which wrapped up Wednesday in Langley, is that they didn't do it sooner.